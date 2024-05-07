Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $68,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

STIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 212,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,531. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.