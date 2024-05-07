Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.95. 81,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,809. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.