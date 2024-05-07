Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 2,034,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.