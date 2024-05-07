Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 124,162 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,582 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,825,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 447,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,139. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.