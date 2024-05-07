Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,841. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.