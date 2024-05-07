Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 631.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $50.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.