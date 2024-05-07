Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

