Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.50. 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.