Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,926,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

