Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,658. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.