Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,355. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $35.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

