Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 297,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

