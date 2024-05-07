Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $14.29 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,570. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.