Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $20.74 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 897,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

