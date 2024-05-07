Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $252,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625. The company has a market capitalization of $232.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.