Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FJUL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,725 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

