Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.20. 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,951. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

