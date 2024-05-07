Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 94,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.25. 1,625,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

