Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 88,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.46. 22,953,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,076,438. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

