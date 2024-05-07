Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,924,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 462.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 381,437 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after purchasing an additional 193,311 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 355,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

