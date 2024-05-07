Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 278,797 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2,224.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 278,797 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.