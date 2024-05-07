Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,949 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 264,125 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

