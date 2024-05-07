Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 814.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,447 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,672,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 1,703,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.