Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,340,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 619,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,134. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.