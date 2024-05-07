Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.77. The stock had a trading volume of 207,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.76 and its 200-day moving average is $265.61. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.32 and a 12-month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

