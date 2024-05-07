Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.12. 75,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,882. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

