Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.67% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of BALT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,173 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

