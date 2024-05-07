Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. 417,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,414. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

