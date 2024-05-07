Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $34,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. 5,125,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,323. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.