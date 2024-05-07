Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 269,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,033. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $351,931. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

