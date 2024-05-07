Wells Fargo & Company Increases Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $39.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

