Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $60.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 8,774,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,770,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

