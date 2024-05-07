WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

