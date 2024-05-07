West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of WSSH stock remained flat at $24.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. West Shore Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
About West Shore Bank
