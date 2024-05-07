West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WSSH stock remained flat at $24.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. West Shore Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

