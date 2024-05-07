Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WLK

Westlake Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Westlake has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Westlake by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Westlake by 9.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 81.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.