Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.70.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Peter King 48,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Westpac Banking
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.