Westrock Coffee (WEST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.7 %

WEST opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEST shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEST

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.