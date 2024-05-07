Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

WTE stock opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$22.73 and a 12-month high of C$33.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

