Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE WTE traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.04. 203,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.73 and a twelve month high of C$33.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

