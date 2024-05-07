WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

