William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.88.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW traded down $15.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.12. The stock had a trading volume of 922,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,004. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $429.05 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $752.29 and a 200 day moving average of $716.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.