Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.44. 1,442,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,890,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

