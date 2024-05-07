Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 49,357 shares.The stock last traded at $31.60 and had previously closed at $31.91.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.4465 per share. This is a positive change from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

