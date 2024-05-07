WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $220.81 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.81 million and approximately $4.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010250 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02207501 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

