Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $15.87 billion and $4,245.84 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,655,924,087 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,855,324,087.164 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.45126614 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,470.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

