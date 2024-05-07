WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

