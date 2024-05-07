WSP Global (WSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect WSP Global to post earnings of C$1.48 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE WSP opened at C$218.88 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$166.75 and a one year high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$200.25. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

WSP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.