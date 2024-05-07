Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.