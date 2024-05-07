Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.7 %
Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.37. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
