Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.53

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $546.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

